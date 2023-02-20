Heat Wave Very Soon? What Top Weather Scientist Told NDTV

Onset of early summer has raised concern over the weather's effect on wheat crop

The minimum and maximum temperature in Delhi is above normal for this season, a senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) told NDTV.

The temperature in the national capital is likely to rise up to 33 degree Celsius in the coming days, much before the spring festival of Holi in early March, IMD senior scientist Naresh Kumar said.

The minimum and maximum temperature in north-west and central India, however, will not change much and there is no forecast of a heat wave in the near term, Mr Kumar told NDTV.

The threshold for heat wave is 40 degree Celsius on the plains and 37 degree Celsius in coastal areas.

The Western Disturbance will remain in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand for two more days, Mr Kumar said.

Western Disturbance happens when warm and moist winds from the Middle East reaches the north-western Indian subcontinent and changes the wind direction, leading to winter rain and drop in temperature.

"The temperature in Himachal Pradesh is 7-8 degree Celsius above normal for this time of the year. But it will fall after today. The temperature on the plains is higher because Western Disturbance didn't reach them," Mr Kumar said.

The temperature is likely to rise up to 38 degree Celsius in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh in the coming days, the IMD scientist said.

The temperature could fall by up to 3 degree Celsius before it rises again in Maharashtra in the next three days due to a sea breeze, Mr Kumar said.

The onset of summer earlier than expected this year has raised concern over the weather's effect on wheat crop. The government has set up a committee to see the impact of a rise in temperature on the crop, Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja said.

Adding to the problem is the supply uncertainty from Ukraine, which is among the biggest wheat-growing nations. Ukraine has been fighting a war with Russia, leading to global wheat supply problems.