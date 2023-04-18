Severe Heatwave Alert For Bihar, Bengal: Weather Official To NDTV

India logged its hottest February this year since record-keeping began in 1901.

The weather offiice has issued an 'orange alert' for Bihar and West Bengal where temperatures are expected to rise by 4.5 to 6.5 degrees Celsius over the next two days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued a heatwave warning for Jharkhand and the coastal areas of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

"We have issued an 'orange alert' for West Bengal and Bihar. In these two states, the temperature is expected to rise by 4.5 degrees Celsius to 6.5 degrees Celsius, more than the average, for the next two days," the weather office said.

India logged its hottest February this year since record-keeping began in 1901, according to the IMD. However, above-normal rainfall due to seven western disturbances, including five strong ones, kept temperatures in check in March.

Speaking to NDTV, IMD senior scientist Dr Naresh said, "We have to see the data of 30 to 40 years to review whether climate change has an effect or not. It is true that temperatures are rising globally but there is a difference in the temperature every year."

"Last year, there was a very strong heatwave in March-April. The reason for this was that western disturbance did not come. When the weather is dry then the temperature rises," he added.

Several parts of India are forecast to witness hotter-than-usual weather through June.

"If we talk about March this year, all the western disturbances that came, gave rain only to Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh. The plains remained dry and the temperature was abnormal," Dr Naresh said.

A western disturbance, also known as an extra-tropical storm originating in the Mediterranean Sea is an area of low pressure that brings sudden showers, snow, and fog. They bring moderate to heavy rain in low-lying areas. Nearly 5 to 10 per cent of India's annual rainfall is thought to be a result of western disturbances.

"In 2015, the western disturbance was very active and there were heavy rain and hailstorm in many parts of the country from the third week of February to the first week of March," Dr Naresh said.

Yesterday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 40.6 degrees Celsius, marking the third day in a row when the maximum temperature in the national capital settled above 40 degrees Celsius.

"Long-term study is needed to determine whether the change in weather is due to climate change," Dr Naresh added. "There is a possibility of change in the weather every year."