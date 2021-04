Maharashtra has been recording the highest number of cases.

Maharashtra is heading towards a lockdown if the situation does not change, the state's Health Minister Rajesh Tope said today.



"We are not in favour of a lockdown but it will be essential to break the chain if things don't improve," Mr Tope told NDTV in an interview.



Maharashtra has been recording the highest number of cases each day in the second wave of the coronavirus sweeping India.