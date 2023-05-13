HD Kumaraswamy Wins Karnataka's Channapatna Seat For The 6th Time

HD Kumaraswamy received 96,592 votes. (File)

JD(S) second-in-command and two-time chief minister HD Kumaraswamy won the Channapatna seat in Karnataka's Ramanagara district for the sixth time on Saturday.

HD Kumaraswamy received 96,592 votes against 80,677 polled by his BJP rival CP Yogeshwar. Congress candidate Gangadhar S finished third with 15,374 votes, according to the Election Commission website.

Mr Kumaraswamy had also contested elections from Channapatna, known for wooden toys, instead of Ramanagara in 2018 against local strongman Yogeshwara. The JD(S) leader won by a margin of 21,530 votes.

Mr Yogeshwara has represented the constituency five times since 1999 as an Independent, and as a candidate of Congress, BJP and Samajwadi Party.

Both Mr Yogeshwara and Mr Kumaraswamy belong to the dominant Vokkaliga community in the region.

HD Kumaraswamy, who entered politics in 1996, has won Lok Sabha elections twice and assembly polls five times.

