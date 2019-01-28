HD Kumaraswamy Watches Son's Film With Family, Criticised By BJP

Almost the entire Karnataka cabinet watched Seetharama Kalyana in a special screening.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has been criticized by the BJP after he tweeted about watching his son's film Seetharama Kalyana, which hit the screens last week. Almost the entire Karnataka cabinet watched the film in a special screening on Friday.

"Watched the film #Seetharamakalyana with my father former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, mother Chennamma and my son actor Nikhil Gowda today at PVR Cinemas in Orion Mall, Rajajinagar," tweeted the Chief Minister, who has also been a film producer.

The Karnataka BJP had a stinging retort that implied the chief minister was spending more time promoting his son's film than thinking of how to resolve the state's drought and farm crisis.

If the Chief Minister "had spent the same amount of time and effort that you are spending in theaters to promote your Son's movie, a solution to tackle drought in Karnataka could have been found & 377 farmers of state would not have committed suicide," tweeted the BJP.

At the premier, BJP leader KS Eshwarappa was also present along with Congress and Janata Dal Secular leaders. Mr Kumaraswamy is believed to have personally invited the politicians.

There has been a buzz in Karnataka about the possibility of Mr Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Gowda debuting into politics by contesting the upcoming national election.