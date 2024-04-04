HD Kumaraswamy, His Wife Have Rs 217.21-Crore Assets. She Is Richer

The couple declared liabilities of about Rs 82.17 crore. (File)

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and his wife Anitha have total assets of about Rs 217.21 crore, according to the affidavit he submitted along nomination on Thursday as candidate from Mandya Lok Sabha seat.

The couple declared liabilities of about Rs 82.17 crore.

Former MLA Anitha is richer than 65-year-old HD Kumaraswamy, son of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, with total assets worth Rs 154.39 crore. HD Kumaraswamy's total assets are worth about Rs 54.65 crore; he also has assets from HUF (Hindu Undivided Family) in his name worth about Rs 8.17 crore.

The former Chief Minister, a Bachelor of Science (BSc) graduate, has declared himself to be a social worker, politician and agriculturist.

Anitha has business and rental income, as she is an entrepreneur engaged in business of petrol and petroleum products in the name of Nikhil & Co and she is a director in Kasthuri Media Pvt Ltd.

HD Kumaraswamy has three pending criminal cases against him.

He owns no car, but has a tractor worth Rs 12.55 lakh, while Anitha has a car worth Rs 11.15 lakh from Nikhil & Co.

HD Kumaraswamy has gold worth Rs 47.06 lakh and diamond worth Rs 2.60 lakh, while Anitha has them worth Rs 2.41 crore and Rs 33.09 lakh, respectively.

The JD(S) state President has agricultural lands worth Rs 37.48 crore and and his residence at JP Nagar third phase here is worth Rs 6.46 crore. HD Kumaraswamy also has a share in commercial building from HUF which is worth about Rs 6.97 crore.

Anitha has agricultural lands worth Rs 28.38 crore and has two commercial buildings worth Rs 35.69 crore, according to the affidavit.

