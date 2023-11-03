HCL's Shiv Nadar Donated Rs 5.6 Crore Per Day In 2023, The Total Is...

This year's philanthropy list features 24 people.

Shiv Nadar, the co-founder of HCL, is India's leading philanthropist, having donated a staggering Rs 2,042 crore, approximately Rs 5.6 crore every day in FY23, according to the annual EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2023. Mr Nadar's philanthropic focus areas include education, art, and culture.

This year's philanthropy list features 24 people, with the top 10 including Shiv Nadar, Azim Premji, Nandan Nilekani, Rohini Nilekani, Nithin and Nikhil Kamath, Subroto Bagchi and Susmita, and AM Naik.

After Mr Nadar, the second on the list is Azim Premji, the founder-chairman of Wipro, who donated Rs 1,774 crore.

Among the top Indian philanthropists, seven are women, with Rohini Nilekani, the founder of Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies, leading the way. She donated Rs 170 crore in FY23, securing a spot in both the top 10 overall givers and the top 10 philanthropists who donate exclusively from their personal wealth.

“The women giver group, which is largely silent, gets a huge role model in Rohini. There was a time when she was the only woman on the list. Now, there are seven women,” Naghma Mulla, CEO, EdelGive Foundation, told Forbes.

Anu Aga and her family from Thermax donated Rs 23 crore, and so did Leena Gandhi Tewari of USV.

Zerodha co-founders Nithin and Nikhil Kamath donated Rs 110 crore to organisations dedicated to climate change and environmental sustainability. Nikhil Kamath, who pledged to donate half his wealth this year, is the youngest philanthropist on the list.

The annual EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2023 was released on November 2. This list ranks individuals and families in India who have made significant contributions to charity, social causes, and community development. This list celebrates their efforts in areas like education, healthcare, and the environment, promoting a culture of giving and positive impact in India.

This year's list also distinguishes those who made donations from their personal funds, apart from corporate social responsibility (CSR) contributions.