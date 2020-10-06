Hathras Gang Rape Case Updates: Late-Night Cremation Done To Avoid 'Large-Scale Violence': UP To Top Court

Hathras case: A Special Investigation Team probing the alleged gang rape of a woman reached her village.

The Hathras victim was cremated in the middle of the night "to avoid large-scale violence" the next morning, the Uttar Pradesh government told the Supreme Court today, citing intelligence inputs of "major law and order problems". In an affidavit to the Supreme Court, the UP government also justified the 2.30 am cremation saying there was a high alert in the district because of the Babri mosque verdict a day later.

A Special Investigation Team or SIT probing the alleged gang rape and torture in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras of a young Dalit woman, who died last week, reached her village this morning. The probe panel, formed by the Yogi Adityanath government visited the site of the crime and will submit its report tomorrow.

Here are the updates on Hathras case:

The Hathras victim was cremated in the middle of the night "to avoid large-scale violence" the next morning, the Uttar Pradesh government told the Supreme Court today, citing intelligence inputs of "major law and order problems".





The Uttar Pradesh government deployed round-the-clock security outside the house of the Hathras victim, accepting her family's demands on Monday. As per Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal, two women sub-inspectors and six women constables have been stationed there. "Two security personnel have been deployed for the security of the victim's brother. Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel are also camping outside the house."

BSP chief Mayawati advised the UP government today to seriously concentrate on ensuring justice to the family of the Dalit woman allegedly gang-raped and killed in Hathras or it will become difficult to prevent heinous incidents. She stopped just short of calling the Yogi Adityanath government''s claim of some people trying to incite caste conflict in the aftermath of the incident an "electoral trick". However, she added, the government can "still rectify its mistake" and provide justice to the victim''s family. On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh police lodged at least 19 FIRs across the state on charges ranging from attempt to trigger caste conflict to sedition in connection with the incident.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday accused the BJP of using the incident of the alleged rape of two minor sisters from Rajasthan's Baran district to divert attention from the Hathras gang-rape case and said a comparison between the two is "totally unfair". The state government is open to BJP leaders visiting Baran so that they know what the truth is, Ashok Gehlot told PTI.

A Special Investigation Team or SIT probing the alleged gang rape and torture in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras of a young Dalit woman, who died last week, reached her village this morning. The probe panel, formed by the Yogi Adityanath government visited the site of the crime and will submit its report tomorrow.