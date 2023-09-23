'Haryanvi Slang': Haryana Congress Chief Defends Derogatory Remark On PM

The comments were strongly criticised by former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb,.

Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan on Saturday used derogatory language to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar with peeved BJP leaders seeking an apology and action against him.

In a viral video, the Haryana Congress chief can be heard using abusive words while referring to the Prime Minister and the Haryana Chief Minister.

The comments were strongly criticised by former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb, who is BJP incharge of Haryana.

"The language used by the Haryana Congress Chief shows the perverted mindset of the Congress Party. Is this Rahul Gandhi's house of love (Mohabat ki Dukaan). Has any opposition leader criticised this? Has the Congress asked its state chief to apologise," Mr Deb posted on X.

Udai Bhan, seen to be a loyalist of former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, was made Haryana Congress chief in 2022. He replaced Kumari Selja who was made AICC in-charge of Chhattisgarh.

Asked about his remarks, Bhan remained unapologetic claiming that his words "were Haryanvi slang".

"What have I said that is wrong...I have only described the truth. Is this language wrong, this is normal language in Haryana. We call unmarried men by this slang in Haryana and that is not an abuse" Udai Bhan told ANI.

"I have only spoken the truth. If I had said something wrong, like what was said by that MP, I would have apologised. This is just a light comment made at a press conference which has been made into a needless issue. This is normal language used in Haryana," he added.

The BJP has demanded that the Congress take action against its state unit chief.

Party Spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi alleged that Congress has always used this kind of language for the Prime Minister.

"This video has caused extreme pain and anguish among BJP workers and the common man. This is below-the-belt language, it is the height of low-level politics which is being played by the Congress. Congress has always used this kind of language for the PM and his family," he said.

"When one of our MPs made an unparliamentary remark in the House (Lok Sabha) our senior leader apologised for that and the party sent him a notice, what action will the Congress take against someone who is their state unit chief and thus the official voice of the party?" he asked.

