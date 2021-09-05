Haryana's Karnal Bans Large Gatherings Ahead Of Farmers' Meet: 10 Points

Demands have been raised for the dismissal of Ayush Sinha, the IAS officer from Karnal, whose direction to the police to "crack heads" -- caught on camera -- has evoked outrage.

Farmers unions have given a deadline of September 6 for strong action, including the filing of a murder case, against the official.

Ayush Sinha, who was the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Karnal, has been removed from his post.

In a statement, Samyukt Kisan Morcha -- the umbrella organisation of farmers' unions -- expressed what it called its "deep shock and objection against the Chief Minister's defence of a murderous official in Haryana".

Farmers protesting against the Centre's farm laws held a mega meeting today, where they resolved to oppose the BJP in state elections in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand due next year.

Around 8,000 security men were deployed to maintain law and order at the gathering in UP's Muzaffarnagar, which was attended by Rakesh Tikait and other farm leaders.

"Such meetings will be held across the country. We need to save the country from being sold... Farmers, workers and young people should be allowed to live," said Rakesh Tikait.

The Uttar Pradesh BJP accused the meeting organisers of having political motives. "Political workers from Punjab and Haryana were brought for the event. They (organisers) are using farmers only for their political interest," said UP BJP spokesperson Alok Awasthi.

On August 28, around 10 people were injured as the Haryana police lathi-charged farmers who blocked a highway while on way to Karnal to protest against a BJP meeting attended by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Soon after, the video of Ayush Sinha directing the police to "crack heads" surfaced.