Haryana To Take A Call On Screening Padmavat After Watching Movie Rajasthan, where protests against Padmavati were the loudest, has already shut its doors to the movie despite multiple edits and a change of name. Gujarat too, has banned the film, citing law and order.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat will be released on January 25 New Delhi: Haryana chief minister ML Khattar has said his government will take a call on screening "Padmavat" after watching the movie. Padmavat, the renamed version of Padmavati, will finally be released on January 25 after months of controversy and violent protests in parts of India.



Rajasthan, where the protests against Padmavati were the loudest, has already shut its doors to the movie despite multiple edits, a change of name and clearance by some former royals of Rajasthan. Gujarat too, has banned the film, citing law and order.



It is not yet known if the Rs 190-crore costume drama, starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, will be screened in Uttar Pradesh. Asked about it, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "I am not a future-teller", reported news agency Press Trust of India.



Rajasthan had announced a ban on Mr Bhansali's film last year amid fierce protests by Rajput groups, who alleged that the film distorts history and tarnishes the image of the legendary Queen of Chittor by suggesting a romance between her and Alauddin Khilji, the Delhi Sultan said to be obsessed with her.



Queen Padmini, who was said to have immolated herself to escape falling into the clutches of the invading forces of Alauddin Khilji, is looked upon as an icon by the Rajput community.



Following violent protests, the governments of BJP-ruled Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh said the movie should not be screened. A few days later, the government of Bihar, ruled by BJP ally Nitish Kumar, followed suit.



The censor board, as the Central Board of Film Certification is commonly known, cleared the film last month, but called for several modifications, including a change in the name to Padmavat -- a literary work by the 16th Century poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi, on which the film is said to be based.



