Haryana To Take A Call On Screening Padmavat After Watching Movie

Rajasthan, where the protests against Padmavati were the loudest, has already shut its doors to the movie despite multiple edits, a change of name and clearance by some former royals of Rajasthan. Gujarat too, has banned the film, citing law and order.
It is not yet known if the Rs 190-crore costume drama, starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, will be screened in Uttar Pradesh. Asked about it, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "I am not a future-teller", reported news agency Press Trust of India.
Rajasthan had announced a ban on Mr Bhansali's film last year amid fierce protests by Rajput groups, who alleged that the film distorts history and tarnishes the image of the legendary Queen of Chittor by suggesting a romance between her and Alauddin Khilji, the Delhi Sultan said to be obsessed with her.
Queen Padmini, who was said to have immolated herself to escape falling into the clutches of the invading forces of Alauddin Khilji, is looked upon as an icon by the Rajput community.
The censor board, as the Central Board of Film Certification is commonly known, cleared the film last month, but called for several modifications, including a change in the name to Padmavat -- a literary work by the 16th Century poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi, on which the film is said to be based.