Haryana To Bring 75% Quota For Locals In Private Sector Jobs

A bill providing 75 per cent reservation for private sector jobs in Haryana has been passed by the state Assembly.

The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Bill will instruct private companies, partnership firms, societies, trusts and other such organisations that are based in the state to reserve three-fourth of jobs having a salary of less than Rs 50,000 per month.

The bill, however, also contains an exemption clause that can be invoked if suitable local candidates are not available for a particular category of industry.

Reservation in private jobs was a poll promise of Dushyant Chautala's JJP during Assembly elections in October last year. Mr Chautala, who is also the state's labour minister, tabled the bill before the Assembly today.