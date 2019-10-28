Haryana Results 2019: On Camera, Dushyant Chautala's Blooper As He Took Oath

n the Haryana elections, Dushyant Chautala's party JJP won 10 out of 90 seats (File)

Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) chief Dushyant Chautala, whose months-old party produced a surprising result in the Haryana Assembly election last week, misspoke a word while taking oath as the deputy chief minister of the state. The 31-year-old has supported the single-largest party, the BJP, after the election results threw a fractured mandate.

The BJP's Manohar Lal Khattar took oath as the Chief Minister of Haryana for a second term on Monday. The ceremony was attended by a number of central and state ministers and senior BJP leaders. The list included Union minister JP Nadda, Akali Dal chief Parkash Singh Badal, his son and senior party leader Sukhbir Badal. Congress's Bhupinder Hooda also attended the ceremony.

After Mr Khattar, his deputy, Mr Chautala, came onto the stage to take his oath of office. "Main Bharat rajya ke up-mukhyamantri ke roop mein shapath leta hun (I take this oath as the deputy chief minister of the Indian state)..." he said, instead of saying deputy chief minister of the "Haryana state".

Mr Chautala had formed his party earlier this year after a vertical split in the Indian National Lok Dal, controlled by his grand-father Om Prakash Chautala. The JJP had contested the national election but failed to win any seat.

In the Haryana elections, Mr Chautala's party won 10 out of 90 seats. The BJP, which has 40 seats, entered a deal with him after two days of negotiations.

The alliance staked claim to form a government on Saturday at a meeting with Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya.

