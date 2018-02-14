Haryana: National-Level Kabaddi Player Says Parents Had Locked Her Up For Days

The player, who represented her state in many tournaments, claimed that in September, her father took her to Karnal and tried to force her to marry a man much older to her. After she refused, she was locked up in Karnal for several days, she alleges. Her parents once again came to take her from rented quarters in Rohtak.
She has also approached the Haryana Women's Commission for help, alleging that she fears for her life and calling for action against her parents.
Sportswomen from Haryana have made the country proud but in recent years, several cases of atrocities indicate that very little has changed for women in the state. According to the National Crime Records Bureau, most cases of sexual assault on women have been reported from Haryana in 2016. In December and January, many gang-rapes and murders were reported in the state which has always struggled with its sex ratio.