Haryana Minor Volleyball Player Alleges Rape By Coach For Over 2.5 Years

The girl decided to go to the police after her coach threatened to kill her.

A volleyball player from Haryana's Rewari village, who is a minor, has alleged rape by her coach for over 2.5 years. The girl decided to go to the police after her coach threatened to kill her if she dared to disclose about the crime to anyone.

In her written complaint to the police, the girl has alleged that the coach raped her at Gurgaon, Rohtak and one other location.

The police say that a case has been filed against the accused coach Gaurav Deshwal under POCSO Act and has been presented in the court.

The coach has not been arrested yet but the police said that "Investigation is underway and the coach will be arrested soon."

Last year, Naresh Dahiya, a wrestler was arrested in west Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area for allegedly sexually assaulting a junior national-level kabaddi player.

Earlier in 2016, a national level shooter had accused her coach, also a former shooter and Olympian, of spiking her drink at a party and raping her.