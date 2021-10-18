Haryana Man, Jailed In Australia For Attacking Sikhs, Deported

Vishal Jood, 25, had been in an Australian prison after he was held guilty of attacks on Sikhs.

An Indian man has been deported from Australia after he served a jail sentence on charges of attacking Sikhs, the country's immigration and citizenship minister tweeted.

Vishal Jood, 25, had been in an Australian prison after he was held guilty of attacks on Sikhs. The incident has polarised Sikhs in Australia, some of whom said Mr Jood had targeted only suspected pro-Khalistan Sikhs in Sydney.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had in June asked the Australian authorities to release him. Mr Jood's supporters had come out on the streets in protest against his arrest; they had claimed pro-Khalistani elements implicated Mr Jood in false cases.

Mr Jood's deportation from Australia was accompanied by a strongly-worded statement from the Australian minister, Alex Hawke. "Attempts to undermine Australia's social cohesion will not be tolerated," Mr Hawke tweeted.

"I thank community leaders who have worked to build cross-community unity and resilience against attempts by a small minority to incite discord and disharmony, demonstrating the importance and benefit of our nation's strong social cohesion," the Australian minister tweeted.

Mr Jood, a Haryana resident who went to study in Australia, was convicted for assaults on Sikhs in September last year and February this year. Later, under a plea bargain, some charges were withdrawn and he was convicted for 12 months with parole after six months.