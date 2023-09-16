Haryana Man Gets Death Sentence For Raping, Killing 7-Year-Old Cousin

The man had raped the girl and then killed her in a village in Haryana in 2022 (Representational)

A court in Haryana on Saturday sentenced a man to death for raping and killing his seven-year-old cousin last year.

The court of Additional Sessions judge Gagandeep Kaur Singh also ordered that a compensation of Rs 30 lakh be paid to the family of the victim.

Advocate Arvind Khurania, who represented the victim's family in the court, said the 22-year-old convict had raped the girl and then killed her in a village under the Kalayat police station area on October 8, 2022.

The girl's half-burnt body was found in a nearby forest area. The convict was arrested after police saw him along with the girl in a CCTV footage, Mr Khurania said.

The death sentence is subject to confirmation by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

