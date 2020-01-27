Man Who Stuffed Body Of Child In Wheat Box After Rape Sentenced To Death

A 23-year-old man in Haryana was sentenced to death by a court in Palwal. (Representational)

A 23-year-old man in Haryana was sentenced to death by a court on Monday for the rape and murder of a five-year-old girl in 2018. The child was his employer's daughter.

The girl, in Haryana's Palwal district, 79 km from Delhi, was kidnapped, raped and stabbed to death in June 2018 by Virender, who is also known as Bholu.

The man raped and killed the girl after a heated argument with her father. In order to vent his anger, he kidnapped the child and took her home. He then stabbed her in the stomach and stuffed her body inside a wheat flour container.

The man's mother, who helped him in the crime, was sentenced to seven years imprisonment. The local court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on her, the complainant's lawyer Rajesh Singh Rawat was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.