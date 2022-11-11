Haryana Man Accused Of Murdering Girlfriend Jumps Off 6th Floor Of Court

The man was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said. (Representational)

A man accused of murdering his 19-year-old girlfriend died on Friday after jumping from the sixth floor of the Faridabad court complex where he was taken to be produced before a magistrate.

The deceased, identified as Mahender (24), was a resident of Dabua. He had two children and was going through a divorce, police said. Mahender killed her over suspicion that she was talking with another man over call. He beat her up on Wednesday and left her on a roadside at night. She was rushed to a hospital where she died Thursday evening during treatment, they said.

They both had met three years ago in a private company where they both started talking and fell in love, they said.

Before dying, Rohini told her brother about the assailant, who was booked at Mujesar Police Station for murder.

"The accused confessed committing the murder. The broken phone of the deceased was also recovered from him," said inspector Kabool Singh, SHO of Mujesar police station.

When Mahender was taken to the Faridabad court complex on Friday, he jumped from its sixth floor. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, a senior police officer added.

