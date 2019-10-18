Haryana, Maharashtra Assembly Election Live Updates: PM Modi To Hold 2 Rallies In Haryana, Rahul Gandhi To Replace Sonia At Mahendragarh Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address election rallies in Hisar and Gohana in Haryana.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address election rallies in Hisar and Gohana in Haryana while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting in Mahendragarh today.

The former Congress president is replacing his mother and party interim chief Sonia Gandhi who had to cancel her plan at the last moment.

Rahul has already held rallies for the October 21 assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana. Congress general secretary and Haryana in-charge Ghulam Nabi Azad, former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the party's state president Kumari Selja and many local leaders and candidates are expected to be present at this public meeting.

Here are the live updates of election campaigning in Maharashtra and Haryana:

