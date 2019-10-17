Maharashtra, Haryana Election Live Updates: 'History Will Take Note Of Those Who Opposed J&K Move,' Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two public meetings in Pune and Satara today ahead of the Maharashtra elections scheduled for October 21, BJP state unit president Chandrakant Patil has said. Mr Patil is in the fray from Kothrud constituency in Pune city.

In Satara, former NCP leader and a direct descendant of Chhtrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Udayanraje Bhosale who joined the BJP recently, is in the fray for the Lok Sabha bypoll which will be held along with the assembly elections. Mr Patil said a chunk of Home Minister Amit Shah's rallies will also take place in western Maharashtra, the bastion of the Congress and the NCP.

"We have asked alliance candidates and their party workers from 11 constituencies in Pune district to attend the public meetings of (PM) Modi and (Amit) Shah," he said.

The BJP is contesting in alliance with the Shiv Sena and smaller allies -- RPI (A), Shiv Sangram Party, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha and Rayat Kranti Sanghatna.

Rajnath Singh is also addressing a rally in Haryana for election campaign. Maharashtra and Haryana will go to the polls on October 21, and the votes counted three days later.

Here are the LIVE Updates of election campaigning in Maharashtra and Haryana: