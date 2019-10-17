Maharashtra, Haryana Election Live Updates: 'History Will Take Note Of Those Who Opposed J&K Move,' Says PM Modi

New Delhi:
PM Narendra Modi will address two public meetings in Pune and Satara today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two public meetings in Pune and Satara today ahead of the Maharashtra elections scheduled for October 21, BJP state unit president Chandrakant Patil has said. Mr Patil is in the fray from Kothrud constituency in Pune city.
In Satara, former NCP leader and a direct descendant of Chhtrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Udayanraje Bhosale who joined the BJP recently, is in the fray for the Lok Sabha bypoll which will be held along with the assembly elections. Mr Patil said a chunk of Home Minister Amit Shah's rallies will also take place in western Maharashtra, the bastion of the Congress and the NCP.
"We have asked alliance candidates and their party workers from 11 constituencies in Pune district to attend the public meetings of (PM) Modi and (Amit) Shah," he said.
The BJP is contesting in alliance with the Shiv Sena and smaller allies -- RPI (A), Shiv Sangram Party, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha and Rayat Kranti Sanghatna.
Rajnath Singh is also addressing a rally in Haryana for election campaign. Maharashtra and Haryana will go to the polls on October 21, and the votes counted three days later.
Here are the LIVE Updates of election campaigning in Maharashtra and Haryana:
I'm happy that Beed is getting connected to the railway network gradually. The connectivity is getting better here, water resources are getting better and electricity supply is getting regular. That means that the right environment is being created for industry: PM
PM Modi on NCP-Congress alliance in Maharashtra
- Today, if the whole state is behind the BJP-Shiv Sena Govt, its because of the hard work we've put in in the last 5 years. On one side, there is the work-ethic of the current government, and on the other is the selfishness of the Congress-NCP leaders.
- The country can see through their scams and their fake remarks now. The country will punish them for their misdoings when the time comes, but Maharashtra has got the first opportunity to do it.
PM Modi on removing special status of J&K under Article 370
- I want to remind the entire country from Beed that whenever Article 370 is discussed in the future, every person who's made fun of the decision, who has stood against and challenged it, will be discussed.
- A leader of Congress said that by removing Article 370, we had lost Kashmir entirely. Have we lost it, really? Why are people who have ruled the country for the longest time after independence saying such things?
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also addressed a rally in Haryana for election campaign.
