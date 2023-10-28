After 41 Years, Top Army Generals Revisit Sainik School In Satara

Sainik School Satara is the first sainik school to be established in India.

Two top generals of Indian Army visited their alma mater, India's first Sainik School here, 41 years after they passed out from the institution.

Lt Gen Pradeep C Nair, Director General Assam Rifles and Lt Gen Jagdish Chaudhari, Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Capability Development and Sustenance) were lost in memories as they briefly sat in their old classroom in Sainik School Satara, chatting up with the present cadets.

Lt Gen Nair and Lt Gen Chaudhari participated in the school's Annual Academic Day on Saturday as chief guest and guest of honour respectively.

#ClashoftheTitans...#Oldboys#SainikSchoolSatara.Friendly Basketball match between teams of Lt Gen PC Nair and Lt Gen JB Chaudhari at school basketball stadium. pic.twitter.com/6LzvbKP50T — Sainik School Satara (@sainik_satara) October 28, 2023

Both the officers share a special bonding as they belong to the same class and Rana Pratap House hostel at Sainik School Satara and also shared the same squadron at the National Defence Academy.

Sainik School Satara is the first sainik school to be established in India. It came into being on June 23, 1961 with efforts of then Defence Minister V K Krishna Menon and then Chief Minister of Maharashtra Y B Chavan.

Since its inception, the school has contributed over 800 officers to the Indian armed forces, including former Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal P V Naik. The alumni of the school have also distinguished themselves in civil services.

The Academic Day started with a friendly basketball match between the teams led by the two Lieutenant Generals. Cadets of the Rana Pratap House hosted their old boys for a special breakfast. Both the officers recalled memories of their hostel life.

During their address to cadets, the officers brought out the importance of school life and how it shapes one's career.

They later visited their Class 12 classrooms, said school principal and serving Navy officer Captain K Srinivason.

