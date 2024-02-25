Haryana INLD Chief Nafe Singh Rathi Shot Dead, His SUV Was Ambushed By Gunmen

Nafe Singh Rathi, Haryana Indian National Lok Dal president and former MLA, was shot dead this evening by unidentified gunmen who ambushed the SUV he was travelling by in Jhajjar district. Two others who were travelling with him have also died while two others are critically injured.

Rathi and his associates were inside the vehicle when the men, who came in a car, opened fire. The attackers fled the scene after the assault.

The injured were immediately rushed to closeby Brahm Shakti Sanjivani hospital for medical treatment but the former MLA was declared dead on arrival.

Rakesh Sihag, the head of the INLD's media cell, confirmed Nafe Singh Rathi's death in the incident.

Nafe Singh Rathi served as an MLA of the INLD from Bahadurgarh where the attack took place. The state police is on alert after the shocking attack. Several teams have been swiftly mobilised to the scene of the crime who are collecting evidence to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the attack. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage from various locations in the vicinity to determine the route of the attacker's arrival and their subsequent escape route.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his close associate Kala Jathedi are suspected to be behind the attack. Initial inquiries suggest that the attack was due to a property dispute.

Nafe Singh Rathi has a prominent political background, having served twice as a legislator in the Haryana Legislative Assembly. He was also the state president of Haryana Former Legislators Association.

Rathi also contested Lok Sabha elections from Rohtak constituency and had been actively involved in political affairs.