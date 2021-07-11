Haryana Extends Covid Alert By A Week, Allows Cinemas To Open With Curbs

Cinema halls, in malls and standalone, can now open at 50 per cent capacity. File

The Haryana government today extended the Covid alert in the state by a week, till July 19, while giving a go-ahead to cinema halls, spas and coaching institutes to open with safety protocols in place.

As per the order issued by the state Disaster Management Authority, a maximum of 100 people can now attend weddings and funerals. Earlier, 50 people were allowed to attend such gatherings. Also, weddings can now take place at places other than home and the court.

If a gathering is organised at an open space, a maximum of 200 people can attend it, as per the fresh guidelines.

Spas have been given the nod to open from 6 am to 8 pm at 50 per cent capacity and with protocols of distancing, sanitisation and Covid appropriate behaviour in place.

As per the order, swimming pools can also open but only for athletes or swimmers practising for a competitive event.

Cinema halls, both in malls and standalone theatres, can open at 50 per cent capacity. They have been asked to ensure distancing and sanitisation, and follow guidelines laid down by the Union Health Ministry.

According to the order, students can visit universities and colleges for clearing doubts and taking practical classes. The institutions have also been allowed to hold examinations while following Covid norms.

Training centres under the state skill development mission have been allowed to open with a staggering pattern of attendance to ensure distancing.

Coaching institutes have also been given a green signal to open with Covid prevention protocols in place.

The order adds that the relaxations announced previously shall continue.

With daily Covid case counts dropping below 100, Haryana has been relaxing restrictions on public movement and economic activities. Earlier this week, the state government

gave a go-ahead to offline classes in schools for Class VI- XII.

Haryana today recorded 36 new Covid cases and 8 deaths over the past 24 hours, as per the state bulletin. The number of active cases stands at 939.