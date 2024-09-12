'Stabbed In The Back': Ex Haryana Congress MLA Breaks Down On Ticket Denial

Lalit Nagar was a ticket hopeful from the Tigaon assembly segment

Former Haryana Congress MLA Lalit Nagar Thursday broke down in tears on being denied a ticket for the October 5 assembly polls, saying even though he worked hard to strengthen his party, he was "stabbed in the back".

Addressing a gathering of his supporters in Faridabad's Tigaon, Mr Nagar said, "I had invited you all thinking I will perform a 'havan' and then go to file my nomination today as a Congress candidate. But some of our enemies conspired and attempted to commit my political murder."

Lalit Nagar was a ticket hopeful from the Tigaon assembly segment, but the Congress has fielded a new face Rohit Nagar from the seat.

Other ticket hopefuls who were not picked by the Congress for the elections, Sharda Rahore and Jitender Kumar Bhardwaj, also expressed anger over the party's decision.

After the BJP, the Congress too is facing resentment in the state from some of the aspirants who have been denied tickets.

Lalit Nagar told his supporters that he was hoping to get a ticket but "some conspirators stabbed me in the back".

On the Congress picking Rohit Nagar instead to contest from Tigaon, the former MLA said, "Had my party filed a strong candidate, I could have understood. But such a candidate has given a ticket whom people don't even know." He also sought suggestions from his supporters who asked him to enter the fray as an Independent candidate.

"Now, you will have to fight my election," Lalit Nagar added.

Mr Rathore, a former MLA and ticket hopeful from Ballabhgarh, also broke down in tears in front of her supporters after she was denied a ticket by the Congress.

Her supporters alleged that she had been "betrayed" by her party.

Resentment also came to the fore in the Sohna assembly segment in Gurugram where strong contender and senior party leader Jitender Kumar Bhardwaj was not given a ticket.

"Sorry friends, today, service, dedication and devotion have lost," Mr Bhardwaj posted in Hindi on social media.

The Congress Thursday announced the candidature of new joinee Rohtash Khatana, who has been associated with JJP previously, as the party candidate from Sohna.

The ruling BJP in Haryana also faced rebellion on a few seats after the party denied tickets to some leaders.

Voting for the 90 assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5 and votes will be counted on October 8.

