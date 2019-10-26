Manohar Lal Khattar To Stake Claim To Form Government In Haryana Today: Live Updates

Chandigarh:
ML Khattar leaves to attend the BJP meeting in Chandigarh.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is likely to be elected the BJP legislative party leader at a meeting in Chandigarh today and will then stake claim before the Governor to form the government. The BJP will form government in Haryana with support from Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah had announced on Friday, a day after the state election produced a fractured result.
Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman and BJP general secretary Arun Singh will attend the meeting as central observers.
Eight Independent MLAs have extended their support to the BJP, with six of them meeting its working president JP Nadda. The party has 40 MLAs in the 90-member Haryana Assembly.
Here are the LIVE updates on BJP's legislative party meeting today:
BJP MLAs Begin Arriving At Meeting Venue
Party legislators have started arriving at the guest house in Chandigarh where the BJP legislative party meeting is scheduled to take place.
Dushyant Chautala Likely To Be Haryana Deputy Chief Minister
BJP finally decided to team up with Dushyant Chautala whose JJP won 10 seats in Haryana. The Congress too had reportedly reached out to the 31-year-old as the votes were being counted. But as the Congress ended up with 31 of Haryana's 90 seats, it was clear that just the JJP's support will not be enough for the Congress to form government.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and BJP General Secretary Arun Singh to be present as observers at the meeting