Manohar Lal Khattar To Stake Claim To Form Government In Haryana Today: Live Updates

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is likely to be elected the BJP legislative party leader at a meeting in Chandigarh today and will then stake claim before the Governor to form the government. The BJP will form government in Haryana with support from Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah had announced on Friday, a day after the state election produced a fractured result.

Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman and BJP general secretary Arun Singh will attend the meeting as central observers.

Eight Independent MLAs have extended their support to the BJP, with six of them meeting its working president JP Nadda. The party has 40 MLAs in the 90-member Haryana Assembly.

Here are the LIVE updates on BJP's legislative party meeting today: