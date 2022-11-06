'Car Pelted With Stones,' Claims Defeated Congress Candidate From Haryana

No one was hurt in the incident, said officials. (File)

A group of people threw stones and bottles at the car of Congress candidate from Adampur assembly seat Jai Parkash when he came out of the counting centre set up at Mahavir Stadium in Hisar on Sunday.

A window glass of the car were broken in the attack, which began just as police and Jai Parkash's supporters took his vehicle out.

No one was hurt in the incident, said officials.

In his complaint lodged with the Superintendent of Police, Jai Parkash accused BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi's supporters of carrying out the attack and demanded an action against them.

BJP's Bhavya Bishnoi on Sunday won the Adampur assembly segment defeating Jai Parkash by a margin of 15,740 votes. Bhavya, 29, is the grandson of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhajan Lal.

The by-election was necessitated after Kuldeep Bishnoi, Bhavya Bishnoi's father, left Congress for BJP.

Bhavya Bishnoi polled 67,492 votes, while Prakash secured 51,752 votes.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)