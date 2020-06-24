Haryana To Give Financial Aid For Return Of Construction Workers: Dushyant Chautala

The decision was taken during the meeting of the Construction Labour Welfare Board in Panchkula

The Haryana Government will provide financial assistance for the return of the workers who worked at registered construction sites and left for their homes due to the lockdown, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said on Tuesday.

The deputy CM said the government would provide financial assistance of Rs 1,500 as transport fare to each construction worker willing to return to work from his native state, according to a statement issued by the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP).

The decision was taken during the meeting of the Construction Labour Welfare Board in Panchkula, it said.

If any construction site in Haryana is registered with the government and if they want to bring back the migrant workers over the next two months then the Board will provide a financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per worker, Mr Chautala said in the statement.

The companies belonging to building and construction sectors want to bring back migrant labourers and the state government can also facilitate their return by arranging buses, the JJP leader said.

He said if farmers want to bring back labourers from other states, they must contact deputy commissioners of their districts and the government would also facilitate them.

The Haryana government had sent more than 3.5 lakh migrant workers to their native states in 96 Shramik Special trains and over 5,500 buses.