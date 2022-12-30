Haryana Cops Arrest Man Who Burnt Wife's Face, Killing Her, After Fight

The couple had been married for six years.

The Haryana police today arrested a man who had murdered his wife by putting her face on a burning stove after she stopped him from drinking alcohol. After the crime, in August 2021, the man was on the run and kept shifting his location across Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab, to escape the police. There was Rs 5,000 reward for catching him.

The police conducted raids at several locations, which eventually led them to the accused.

The accused has been identified as Pinku, who is a resident of Bulandshahr in UP. A case was registered against the accused in August 2021 for murdering his wife, Kalpana. The couple had been married for six years, and both of them used to work as labourers at a kiln in Khedi Kala village of Haryana's Faridabad.

The accused was an alcoholic, and the couple had frequent fights over his addiction.

On August 6, 2021, at around 7 in the morning, Kalpana was cooking, while her husband was drinking. When she asked him to stop, the accused got angry and forced Kalpana's head into the burning stove, due to which her face got burnt. The accused did not stop assaulting her, and went on to throw boiling dal (lentil soup) on her face, which caused further burns to her face and neck. He then threatened to kill her is she asked him to stop drinking again.

Relatives of the woman got her admitted to a hospital, where she died during treatment a few days later

Two days ago, the police received information from confidential sources that the accused was in Faridabad. A police team of the crime branch then arrested the accused from near the BPTP bridge. During police interrogation, the accused admitted that he used to drink alcohol frequently and his wife used to stop, so he got angry and burnt his wife, due to which she died. The accused was produced in the court and sent to jail.