Haryana Club Firing Probe Uncovers Narco-Terror Network, 7 Arrested

The Haryana Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has busted an alleged international narco-terror network and arrested seven people in connection with the case so far.

Police have recovered an XUV, a Scorpio, a motorcycle, a US-made pistol, a 30-bore pistol, three cash-counting machines, five mobile phones, 12 live cartridges and 529 grams of heroin, commonly known as chitta, from the accused.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, ATS Superintendent of Police Varun Singla said the case marked the first major investigation solved by the Haryana ATS.

Firing At Panchkula Club

According to the ATS, the case originated from a firing incident at Alif Laila Club in Sector-11, Panchkula, in the early hours of September 13.

Police said a young woman was injured in the incident and was taken to hospital for treatment. An FIR was registered and an investigation launched.

During the probe, investigators found that five men had arrived at the club in two vehicles. While consuming liquor, they allegedly got into an argument, following which one of them took out a pistol from a vehicle and fired two rounds, injuring the woman.

Seven Arrested

Singla said seven accused have been arrested so far. Three were arrested at the spot, one was arrested from SAS Nagar, and three others were arrested from Ludhiana.

During the initial arrests, police also recovered a cash-counting machine.

The investigation and technical analysis revealed alleged links between the accused and an international narco-terror network. According to police, handlers based abroad, particularly in the United States, allegedly provided accommodation, vehicles and funds to facilitate the transportation of weapons, narcotics and drug money to locations specified by them.

Given the seriousness of the allegations, the investigation was transferred to the ATS.

Network Links Unearthed

Based on technical evidence, one of the accused involved in the firing case was arrested on September 15.

Further investigation led the ATS to an alleged intermediary in the network, who was arrested from Ludhiana on September 19. The accused was produced before a court and remanded to police custody.

Heroin, Weapons Recovered

During the remand period, police recovered 529 grams of heroin from a deserted location where, they alleged, it had been concealed in a motorcycle.

A search of the accused's hideout also led to the recovery of a 30-bore pistol, three live cartridges and a cash-counting machine.

A separate case has been registered by the ATS in connection with the narcotics recovery.

Based on information provided by the accused, police also traced the second vehicle allegedly used in the firing incident. Raids conducted in Ludhiana resulted in the recovery of a Scorpio vehicle, a cash-counting machine and other evidence.

Police have seized the mobile phones of all the accused and initiated a technical analysis of the devices.

Drones Used To Transport Consignments

According to the ATS, preliminary investigations suggest the accused were working for an international narco-terror network.

Police alleged that the network used local operatives to transport consignments of narcotics, weapons and other prohibited material that had been dropped across the border using drones.

Vehicles and funds were allegedly provided to individuals associated with the network to carry out these operations.

Singla said the ATS is conducting a detailed investigation into the network's supply chain, financial trail, sources of weapons and narcotics, and links with handlers based abroad.

He added that mobile phones and other technical evidence are being analysed and that further arrests and recoveries are likely as the investigation progresses.