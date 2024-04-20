Haryana Chief Minister Orders Assessment Of Crop Loss Due To Hailstorm

The chief minister on Saturday took stock of crops damaged by hailstorm at Indri in Karnal

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said a 'girdawari' has been ordered to assess the crop damage caused by hailstorms in order to compensate the affected farmers.

Rains accompanied by hailstorm and strong winds lashed many places in Punjab and Haryana on Friday.

"Instructions have been given to officers and all 'patwaris' to take stock of crops and get 'girdawari' done immediately for whatever damage has occurred so that compensation can be given to farmers as soon as possible," said Mr Saini in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Secretary TVSN Prasad directed the deputy commissioners to promptly survey crops damaged by hailstorm to ensure timely compensation for the affected farmers.

He emphasised that farmers' satisfaction is paramount.

The chief secretary was reviewing the ongoing procurement activities during the Rabi marketing season in Haryana with the DCs, officers from the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department, representatives from the Food Corporation of India and various other agencies, according to an official release.

Mr Prasad stressed the need to expedite the lifting of stocks from the mandis insisting that at least 50 per cent of the stocks be promptly transferred to the godowns by Sunday evening.

He directed the DCs to facilitate dialogue between the commission agents and farmers, urging the farmers to refrain from bringing their crops to the mandis to clear space for wheat arrivals.

The chief secretary also said the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department has also authorised the district authorities to utilize vehicles owned by commission agents (Arhatis) for transporting crops from the mandis to warehouses.

They will be paid rates already approved by the department for hiring such vehicles. This initiative aims to bolster the availability of transportation resources and expedite the uptake process, he added.

He asked the administrative secretaries and the DCs, along with officers involved in Rabi crop procurement, to make the payment to farmers within 72 hours.

Mr Prasad gave clear directions to the officers that farmers should not face any problem in selling their crops and payment for the crops should be ensured within the stipulated period under all circumstances.

The chief secretary mentioned that for the convenience of the farmers, silos have also been made procurement centers where the farmers can directly take their crops to sell.

