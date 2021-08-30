'Strictness Was Needed': Haryana Chief Minister On Officer's Remark

ML Khattar said farmers need to understand they are "not gaining anything" out of protests.

Highlights ML Khattar appeared to defend police action on protesting farmers

He admitted that the "choice of words" by the officer was "not correct"

"To maintain law and order, strictness had to be ensured," he added

Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar today appeared to defend Saturday's police action on protesting farmers in Karnal, but admitted that the "choice of words" by the IAS officer who made the "crack their heads" comment, was "not correct". A video of the Sub Divisional magistrate's instructions to the police to use force on farmers had been widely circulated and evoked outrage.

"Although the officer's choice of words was not correct, strictness had to be maintained to ensure law and order situation there was kept under check," Mr Khattar said at a press conference.

"If any action has to be taken (against the officer), it would first have to be assessed by the district administration. The DGP (Director General of Police) is also looking into it. To maintain law and order, strictness had to be ensured," he added.

Around 10 people were injured on Saturday. One person also died, which the police later said was a case of heart attack.

Later in the day, the video of Karnal's Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ayush Sinha asking policemen to use force on farmers emerged.

"It is very simple and clear, whoever he is, wherever he is from, no one should be allowed to reach there. We will not let this line be breached at any cost. Just pick up your lathi and hit them hard... It's very clear, there is no need for any instruction, just thrash them hard. If I see a single protester here, I want to see his head smashed, crack their heads," the official is heard saying in the video.

Karnal District Magistrate Nishant Yadav expressed "regret" over the words of the SDM but backed the official, saying his "intention was not wrong".

"Some words shouldn't have been used. As head of Karnal administration, I express my regret. But SDM, on duty, is a sincere officer. He used some words in heat of the moment, he shouldn't have. But his intention wasn't wrong," Mr Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

On Sunday, farmers blocked roads and highways in Punjab for two hours in protest against the lathicharge.

Mr Khattar said the farmers "need to understand that they are not gaining anything out of such protests".

"People are no longer sympathetic towards them. I am getting phone calls that they [farmers] need to be dealt with strictly. But we are exercising restraint because they are our people," he added.