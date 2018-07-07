'Learn Etiquette', Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar Tells Journalist

Haryana Chierf Minister tells journalist to learn "etiquette"

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar lost his cool while interacting with reporters at Sirsa on Saturday. Mr Khattar told a journalist, who was heard repeatedly asking the Chief Minister a question on grievance redressal, to learn "etiquettes".

Mr Khattar and the reporter were seen locked in a verbal tussle over the issue of delay in redressal of grievances received on the 'CM window'.

"Media can ask questions... but media can't make allegations," the Chief Minister told the journalist.

"Etiquette seekho... main kehta hu, aapki nahi sun ni hai mereko, mujhe janta ki sun ni hai...media madhyam hai...janta ki koi baat bataoge toh theek hai...bolne ki tameez theek karo aapni (Learn etiquettes...I am saying...I don't need to listen to you...I need to listen to the public...media is a communication platform...it's fine if you want to talk about public issues... learn how to talk properly) said Mr Khattar and walked away.

The Chief Minister is on a statewide campaign to get feedback about the functioning of his government, which is about to complete four years in office. On June 5, Mr Khattar launched his 'Chai pe Charcha' or 'conversation over tea' campaign and interacted with party workers and the public at different places in the state.

Deviating from his normal routine, Mr Khattar was not surrounded by officers as he spoke to people directly, and took their feedback and jotted down notes in his diary. The suggestions given by the people would be taken into consideration while preparing future strategy of the party, sources in the state BJP told news agency PTI. Mr Khattar would be visiting villages in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal and Jind and interact with party workers sources said.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)