Haryana Cabinet To Take Final Decision On Malta Pharma Firm's Sputnik V Offer

Anil Vij said Haryana is considering the Malta pharma firm's vaccine offer (File)

The Haryana cabinet will take the final decision and is considering the offer the state government got from a pharmaceutical company in Malta for up to 60 million doses of Sputnik V Covid vaccine to Haryana at a cost of Rs 1,120 per dose, Health Minister Anil Vij said Sunday.

"We are considering the offer and it will be put up before the state cabinet, which will take a final decision," Anil Vij told reporters.

The state had floated a global tender for Covid vaccine shots through the Haryana Medical Services Corporation (HMSCL) on May 26.

The tender was closed on June 4, but no bid was received during the period, the government had said in a statement on Saturday.

However, Malta-headquartered Pharma Regulatory Services Limited has given an expression of interest to the state-run HMSCL to provide doses of Sputnik V manufactured by the Gamaleya Institute and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), it had said.

Sputnik V is one of the three vaccines approved by India's drug regulator for use in the country.

As per the offer made by the firm, each dose of the vaccine will cost Rs 1,120, the statement said.

The firm has given a timeline of 30 days to supply the first batch of five lakh doses, followed by 10 lakh doses every 20 days till the supply is complete, against a letter of credit issued in its name, the government said.

Many states had recently floated global tenders for COVID-19 vaccines to augment supplies coming from the Centre as well as to give a boost for vaccination of the 18-44 year olds.