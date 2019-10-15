Will Stop Water Flowing To Pak, Bring It Back To Haryana's Farmers: PM Modi

PM Modi addressed a rally in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the Centre will stop water flowing to Pakistan and divert it to Haryana as it rightfully belongs to the country and the farmers of the state.

"For 70 years, water that belonged to Haryana's farmers and to us flowed to Pakistan, but we will stop that. I have already started working on it. The water belongs to India and farmers of Haryana...That is why Modi is fighting this for you," he said at a rally in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri.

Attacking the Congress over Kashmir, PM Modi said the party is spreading rumours over Article 370. "At a time when the country is hailing the decision to repeal Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, a few Congress leaders have gone against it and are spreading rumours in the country and across the world," he said.

PM Modi said the abrogation of Article 370 led to the integration of Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of the country, saying the region would now see fast-paced development and prosperity.

Asking people to bring back the BJP in Haryana, PM Modi said that the state is seeing progress due to "double engine" of development. "The double engine of PM Modi in Delhi and Manohar Lal Khattar in Haryana has resulted in unprecedented development of the state," he added.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.