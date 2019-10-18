Haryana Elections 2019: Dushyant Chautala Party Promises Reservation In Jobs For Haryana Locals

The JJP was launched by former Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala in December last year (File)

The Jannayak Janta Party (JPP) on Thursday released its poll manifesto for the October 21 Haryana Assembly polls, promising to reserve 75 per cent of jobs for the local people and waive loans taken by farmers from the cooperative banks.

The 10-month-old JJP, which is independently fighting the assembly polls this time, also tried to impress other sections of society, including Dalits, with 160 promises made in its manifesto. But its focus remained young people, who constitute a sizeable chunk of nearly 1.83 crore voters of the state.

If voted to power, the JJP promised to bring "Right to Work Act", under which jobs will be given as per one's qualification.

"Seventy-five per cent jobs will be reserved for the youth of Haryana," JJP leader KC Bangar said while releasing the election manifesto.

With political opponents making unemployment in Haryana a major poll plank, the JJP promised that a separate employment ministry will be set up in the state and its main task will be to provide jobs.

The party, led by former Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala, 31, promised to give a monthly assistance of Rs 11,000 per month to unemployed youth while student from rural areas will be given extra 10 marks when they appear in competitive examinations in the state.

According to the manifesto released in Hindi, ''Haryana Security Force'' will be set up which will generate employment for the youth.

Healthy Haryana Clubs will be set up in every village to keep the youth from falling into drug menace.

For the farmers, loans taken by them from cooperative banks will be waived and farmers' land will not be auctioned on loan default, a bonus of 10 per cent or Rs 100 will be given over Minimum Support Price and tractors will be exempted from the ambit of amended motor vehicles'' Act.

The JJP was launched by former Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala in December last year after a vertical split in the Indian National Lok Dal.

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.