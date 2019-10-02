OP Chautala's Party Releases First List Of Candidates For Haryana Polls

OP Chautala is serving a jail sentence in connection with a teachers' recruitment scam (File)

Indian National Lok Dal on Wednesday released its first list of 64 candidates for the Haryana Assembly election, with senior leader Abhay Singh Chautala seeking re-election from his Ellenabad constituency.

The election committee of the party held a meeting in Delhi under the chairmanship of INLD president and former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala.

Party's state unit chief BD Dhalia said that twelve women are among the candidates in the first list.

INLD has fielded former MLA Dilbagh Singh from Yamunanagar, its former MLA Sita Ram from Dabwali seat, where Abhay's sister-in-law Naina Chautala is the sitting MLA.

On September 25, OP Chautala had announced that the party will give 33 per cent reservation to women in the distribution of tickets.

OP Chautala is serving a jail sentence in connection with a teachers' recruitment scam, but is out on parole.

The INLD, which has been out of power in the state for 14 years now, has been going through rough times since its split. Besides OP Chautala, his younger son Abhay Chautala is the only prominent leader left in the party as most of its sitting MLAs and leaders have switched over to the BJP.

The polls to the 90-member assembly will be held on October 21.

