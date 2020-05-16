Haryana Allows Procuring Of Wheat From Other States

Haryana government on Friday allowed procurement of wheat from the other states.

Haryana government on Friday allowed procurement of wheat from other states through "Meri Fasal-Mera Beyora" portal, a decision taken after pressure from Arthiyas (procurement agents).

Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala said that the farmers from other states will be able to register on the portal from May 17.

He said that the government has set a target of 10 lakh MT wheat purchase from other states and would not buy more than 360 quintal wheat from a single farmer.

Arhtiyas had gone on a statewide protest last month against the government's decision to deliver direct payment into farmers' bank account.

The government had to roll back the decision later as the protests were hampering the procurement process.

The decision to allow inter-state procurement of wheat is seen as yet another incident when the government had to agree to the demands of procurement agents.

While sharing details of procurement, Mr Chautala said that in the next three-four days, farmers would be called to sell the crop through messages.

"Till May 15, 63.86 Lakh MT wheat has been procured in the state and 44.17 Lakh MT has been lifted. The government has paid Rs 5,250 crore to the Arhtiyas accounts and on Saturday morning (May 16), Rs 2,200 crore would be further disbursed. Aaround 3.30 lakh MT is being lifted daily from grain markets in the state and now due to remaining season, the purchase centres has been reduced to 900," said Dushyant Chautala.