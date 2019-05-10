'What If Your Family...'? Harsimrat Kaur To Sam Pitroda Over 1984 Remark

Harsimrat Kaur Badal said she was "shocked and ashamed" over Sam Pitroda's comment. (File)

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal hit out at Sam Pitroda today for his remark on the 1984 Sikh genocide, asking that if his entire family is killed tomorrow would he still think or say "hua to hua"?

"I would like to ask Mr Pitroda if his entire family is killed tomorrow, will he still think ''hua to hua''? He needs to go to that widow colony and find out those thousands of women who lost their family members overnight," she told news agency ANI.

Sam Pitroda, who was asked about BJP's claim that instructions to "kill" in 1984 had come from late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, had said, "It (riots) happened in 1984, so what?"

The Indian Overseas Congress chief's remarks were met with strong criticism by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party, while Sam Pitroda claimed his statement was twisted by the ruling party.

Harsimrat Kaur said she was "shocked and ashamed" over the remark. "It just goes to show to the extent that Congress'' people are desperate for the chair that they can make such a casual statement about the genocide which took place at the behest of Rajiv Gandhi," the SAD leader said.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal also lashed out at Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh for his support towards Sam Pitroda. "There were five men. I would like to ask Captain Saheb which party did those five men belong to? If Congress had no role, then why is Sajjan Kumar behind bars today? We will make sure that Jagdish Tytler also goes to jail."

