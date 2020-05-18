Harsh Vardhan To Represent India At 73rd World Health Assembly Starting Today

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will attend the 2-day assembly virually (File)

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will represent India at the 2-day World Health Assembly of the World Health Organisation (WHO) starting today.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the WHO has announced that the 73rd World Health Assembly will be held virtually. Coronavirus will be the agenda of the meeting, which will be attended by all 194 WHO member states plus observers.

The agenda has been reduced to fit into two days, starting on May 18 and concluding no later on May 19, said a statement.

Coronavirus, which is believed to have emerged from China's Wuhan city has infected 4.6 million people worldwide so far and killed at least 312,000 people.

Meanwhile, India's has reported 90,927 coronavirus cases so far. 2,872 have died while 34,109 have either been discharged or have migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry.

