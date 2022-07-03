To Industrialist Harsh Goenka Post On Parents, Anand Mahindra's Reply

Over 2,000 people had responded to Anand Mahindra's response. (File photo)

A child's relationship with their parent is the most significant one in their life. A strong parent-child bond lays the foundation for every other relationship kids develop as they grow up in life.

A recent clip about the relationship between a parent and child was shared by Chairman of RPG Group, Harsh Goenka on Twitter. It resonated with many people, including industrialist Anand Mahindra.

In the 2-minute, 20-second clip, children were equated with pencils, and parents with erasers.

The clip begins with the pencil saying "sorry" and the eraser asking, "for what".

The pencil then says, "I'm sorry because you get hurt because of me. Whenever I make a mistake, you're always there to erase it. But as you make my mistake vanish away, you lose a part of yourself and get smaller each time."

To this, the eraser, or the parent, replies, "That's true, but I don't mind. You see, I was made to do this. I was made to help you each time you did something wrong. Even though one day I know, I'll be gone, I'm happy with my job. So please, stop worrying. I'll not be happy if I see you sad."

Reflecting back on the message, the clip further states that parents are just like the eraser, and kids, the pencil. When their kids make mistakes, they are there to fix them.

"Take care of your parents, treat them with kindness and most importantly, love them," states the message before the clip ends.

Mr Mahindra stated, in response to the clip, that it resonated with elderly parents like him. He replied, “A very poignant message that naturally resonates with us elderly parents. But it also occurred to me, Harsh, that often, many children in the world have to spend much of their lives erasing the mistakes & missteps of their parents!”

Take a look at the video and Mr Mahindra's response here:

A very poignant message that naturally resonates with us elderly parents. But it also occurred to me, Harsh, that often, many children in the world have to spend much of their lives erasing the mistakes & missteps of their parents! @hvgoenkahttps://t.co/G17NAU4jBC — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 3, 2022

At the time of writing, over 2,000 people had responded to Mr Mahindra's response. One user even said that the clip applied to everything, not just the relationship between parents and children. “Even Mother Earth is getting slowly eroded because of our mistakes,” wrote the user.

Another user said, “It is sad that children now have to be taught/reminded about their responsibility to take care and treat well, their parents, with such stories!”

Very nice and candid comment by Mr Mahindra! Some children are indeed unfortunate that way! All the same, it is sad that children now have to be taught/reminded about their responsibility to take care and treat well, their parents, with such stories! — Bala (@Bala79739246) July 3, 2022

A third user wrote, “Care or erasing mistakes is a dual job here.”

As a human parents are equally fragile to make mistakes it's just that the job turns around the other side in this case. Care or erasing mistakes is a dual job here. — Rakesh INDIAN (@Rakeshdhiman54) July 3, 2022

Replying to Mr Goenka, a user said that it was “a touching message”, and added, “One is in a hurry to achieve and miss out on the most precious moments of life. Be there for them. Introspection at every stage in life is crucial to reflect on unconditional parental love.”

That is a touching message Harsh. One is in a hurry to achieve and miss out the most precious moments of life. Be there for them ????Introspection at every stage in life is crucial to reflect on unconditional parental love — Rajyalakshmi Rao (@rajyarao) July 3, 2022

“Such a beautiful message for the day. The love of parents cannot be compared to anything in this world. Their love remains with us always even after they are gone. I hope everyone will agree with me on this,” stated another user.

Such a beautiful message for the day. The love of parents cannot be compared to anything in this world. Their love remains with us always even after they are gone. I hope everyone will agree with me on this. — Tarana Hussain (@hussain_tarana) July 2, 2022

