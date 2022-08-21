Here's Why Harsh Goenka Is Impressed With A 'Pharmacist's' Wedding Invitation

Businessman and chairman of RPG Group Harsh Goenka is known for his witty social media posts. Mr Goenka often shares posts that range from informative to hilarious on Twitter. Now, he has placed the spotlight on a wedding invitation card in his new tweet. The card found a place on Mr Goenka's timeline because of its innovative nature.

As per Mr Goenka's post, the wedding card is shaped and designed like the reverse side of a pack of tablets that usually contains all the details about the medicine. But instead of any advisories and manufacturing data, the strip contains the name and details of the bride, groom, their families as well as specifics of the wedding venue and time.

The invite shows that while the groom, B Ezhilarasan, is an Assistant Professor in a pharmacy college, the bride, M Vasanthakumari, is an Assistant Professor in a nursing college. Moreover, the warning section found in most tablet strips has been altered on the wedding invite to read, “All friends and relatives don't miss my wedding function." Details of the couple's parents have been included under the “Manufactured By” title.

Praising the couple for neatly weaving their professions into the wedding card, Mr Goenka said, “A pharmacist's wedding invitation! People have become so innovative these days…”

Take a look at the wedding card here:

Responding to the post, one user said, “The Tamizh intellect and their creativity at its best.”

“Haha! That's actually very creative!” a user noted.

“Good that they didn't print the expiry date,” another user joked.

One comment read, “Absolutely brilliant.”

Another user shared a wedding invite card of a chemist and added, “Here comes a Chemist.”

