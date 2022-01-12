Haridwar Hate Speeches: Supreme Court Seeks Uttarakhand Reply In 10 Days

Hate speeches were made at a Dharma Sansad or religious assembly in Haridwar (File)

The Uttarakhand government has been ordered by the Supreme Court to reply to a petition on the "Dharma Sansad" or religious assembly hate speech case within 10 days. The court was hearing a petition by former judge of Patna High Court Justice Anjana Prakash and journalist Qurban Ali.

At the Dharma Sansad, Hindu religious leaders in Uttarakhand's Haridwar made open calls for genocide and use of weapons against Muslims. Days later, they were seen in a video laughing with a police officer, who they said will be "on our side".

The Supreme Court allowed the petitioners to approach local authorities with their request to stop another Dharma Sansad to be held in UP's Aligarh on January 23.