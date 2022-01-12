Haridwar Hate Speech Case Live Updates: Supreme Court Issues Notice To Uttarakhand Government, Seeks Reply In 10 Days

Haridwar Hate Speech: A bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana will hear the matter. (File)

Supreme Court today issued notice to Uttarakhand government and sought its response in hate speeches case where open calls for genocide were made at a "Dharma Sansad" in Haridwar.

The Uttarakhand government has to respond in ten days.

Supreme Court allowed the petitioner to approach local authorities on their request to stop the Dharam Sansad to be held on 23 January in Aligarh (UP).

A bench of headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli were hearing the matter.

The petition, filed by former High Court Justice Anjana Prakash and journalist Kurban Ali, flags hate speeches targeting Muslims and calls for an independent, credible and fair probe by a Special Investigation Team.

"Slogans of the country have changed from Satyameva Jayate to Sashastramev Jayate," Kapil Sibal, senior lawyer, told the top court, adding that only FIRs have been filed but no arrests have been made.

The plea has alleged that the police inaction shows it is hand in glove with perpetrators of communal hate.

At the religious assembly held on December 17-19, various religious leaders made outrageous speeches calling for the use of weapons against Muslims.

After much outrage, the Uttarakhand police first filed an FIR naming only one person - Waseem Rizvi who converted and calls himself Jitendra Tyagi - and 'unknown persons'. Later, four more names were added - Sagar Sidhu Maharaj and Yati Narasimhanand, Dharamdas and Pooja Shakun Pandey.

The conclave was organised by Yati Narasimhanand, a religious leader who has been accused in the past of inciting violence with his inflammatory speeches.

In one of the controversial clips, Prabodhanand Giri was heard saying: "Like Myanmar, our police, our politicians, our Army and every Hindu must pick up weapons and conduct a Safayi Abhiyan (ethnic cleansing). There is no other option left."

Here are the Live updates on Haridwar Hate Speech case:

Jan 12, 2022 12:01 (IST) Haridwar Hate Speech Case -

CJI: It appears that another bench is hearing similar matters. Justice Khanwilkar's bench. CJI: It appears that another bench is hearing similar matters. Justice Khanwilkar's bench. Kapil Sibal for petitioners: No they are not Adv Indira Jaisingh : It was the plea by Tushar Gandhi which was handled by SC earlier Adv Shadan Farasat intervening: Other matters on the other bench are on hate speech. But not Dharam Sansad specifically. CJI: Now there are so many people who want to attach their issues to this Kapil Sibal for petitioners: No arrests are taking place. The atmosphere of the country will be vitiated. Ethos of the Republic will be affected if these events are constantly being held especially in election bound states.