Haridwar Hate Speech Accused Claims May Be Killed In Suicide Attack

Indicating that he might surrender before the authorities soon, Tyagi said he is going to jail again.

Haridwar hate speech accused Jitendra Narayan Tyagi, who has been asked by the Supreme Court to surrender by September 2, said his life is in danger and he may be killed in a suicide attack.

Tyagi, who was called Waseem Rizvi before his conversion to Hinduism, in a video message on Wednesday said some criminals from Haridwar's Jwalapur had plans to behead him when he was in jail but did not succeed because of strict prison rules.

However, Tyagi said he does not worry about the threat to his life as he has faith in the sanatan dharma and will fight for it till his last breath.

Indicating that he might surrender before the authorities soon, Tyagi said he is going to jail again.

Tyagi said he is in depression and there is no certainty of his life. He said he has written a book summing up what he has gained and lost in life, which may get published after he is no more.

Tyagi was the first to be arrested in January this year in connection with the Haridwar Dharma Sansad where highly provocative speeches were allegedly made against Islam and its practitioners.

The Dharma Sansad was held in Haridwar in December last year.

His name is among more than 10 people, including the controversial priest of the Dasna temple near Ghaziabad, Yati Narasinghananada.

Tyagi was granted an interim bail for three months on medical grounds by the Supreme Court on May 17. After the completion of his bail period, he had appealed for its extension which was turned down by the Supreme Court, which then asked him to surrender by September 2.