Uttarakhand Hate Speech Accused Granted Bail By Supreme Court

Narayan Singh Tyagi was arrested for giving hate speech in Haridwar Dharam Sansad

The Supreme Court today granted three-month interim bail to Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi, formerly known as Wasim Rizvi, in connection with the investigation into hate speeches at a Haridwar Dharam Sansad held in December last year.

A bench headed by Justice Ajay Rastogi granting interim bail to Mr Tyagi on medical grounds said he has to give an undertaking that he would not indulge in hate speech and not give any statement to electronic, digital or social media.

It told Mr Tyagi's lawyer, Vikas Singh, to advice his client not to indulge in hate speeches and harmony has to be maintained in society.

The lawyer for the Uttarakhand government said the maximum punishment for the offence under which Mr Tyagi was booked has three years of punishment.

"We have to maintain communal harmony at all costs. If he makes hate speech his bail should be cancelled automatically without notice. As regards his medical condition is concerned, it is stable. He has some cardiac problems," the lawyer told the bench.

Last week, the Supreme Court issued notice to the Uttarakhand government on the plea of Mr Tyagi against the high court order rejecting his bail.

While hearing the bail plea the bench had observed that they are "spoiling the whole atmosphere".

"Before they ask to sensitise others they have to sensitise themselves first. They are not sensitised. This is something which is spoiling the whole atmosphere," the bench had said while referring to the controversial Haridwar Dharam Sansad event.

Mr Tyagi, who was once the chief of UP Shia Waqf Board before accepting Hindusim, had challenged the March 8 order of the Uttarakhand High Court which denied him bail.

He was arrested on January 13. The high court had refused him bail observing that he had made derogatory remarks.