10 Interesting Facts About Hardik Pandya - Trending On Social Media After Controversy

Share EMAIL PRINT Hardik Pandya has been dragged into a controversy over an unverified post on Twitter New Delhi: Cricketer Hardik Pandya is trending on social media today over a Cricketer Hardik Pandya is trending on social media today over a tweet on BR Ambedkar , the architect of the Constitution, which apparently was never posted from his official verified Twitter account. A court in Rajasthan's Jodhpur has directed the police to file a case against the cricketer. While Hardik Pandya's Twitter handle is @hardikpandya7, the court order is based on a complaint that refers to the handle @sirHardik3777. Here are 10 facts about India all-rounder Hardik Pandya: Born on October 11, 1993, in Choryasi in Gujarat, the cricketer's full name is Hardik Himanshu Pandya. He uses his father's name - Himanshu - who had a motor finance business in Surat, as his middle name. Sensing his sons talent in cricket, Hardik Pandya's father moved to Vadodara where he enrolled Hardik in former Indian cricketer Kiran More's cricket academy. As of March 2018, the teams that Hardik Pandya has represented include, India, India A, Mumbai Indians, Baroda, Indian Board Presidents XI and India AT20. The 6 foot, 1 inch cricketer is fond of tattoos and has multiple tattoos on his arm and upper body. Till date, the 24-year-old cricketer has played six Tests for India, scoring 297 runs, including one century and two fifties. The Baroda all-rounder has represented India in 38 ODIs. He started his international career with a debut in T20internatonals for Team India on 26 Juanuary, 2016. He then made his ODI debut that same year - on October 16. Known for his big hitting, he played T20's and ODI's for a year before making his Test debut on July 26, 2017. The all-rounder, known for his powerful hitting and his fast-medium pace, has been compared to former India captain Kapil Dev. Hardik's whirlwind innings of 93 in the first Test against South Africa on a difficult track at Cape Town earlier this year ignited his comparison with the legendary India captain. One of Hardik Pandya's most memorable innings was against Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy final. Pandya was going all guns blazing, and many believed that India could still win the match despite being six wickets down. But Hardik Pandya's fiery innings came to an end after a run out that involved Ravindra Jadeja. Though India eventually lost that match by 180 runs, Hardik Pandya's innings was praised by all. One of Hardik Pandya's most memorable bowling performances was in the ICC T20 World Cup against Bangladesh, where Bangladesh needed 2 runs to win off 3 balls. India managed to win that match with the last three balls resulting in 3 wickets - 2 catches and a run out. Hardik Pandya was retained by Mumbai Indians for the 11th edition of Indian Premier League. After being retained by MI, Hardik Pandya had tweeted: "Mumbai Indians is where I began my successful journey in cricket. I am privileged to continue being a part of the MI family".



