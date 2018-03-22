10 Interesting Facts About Hardik Pandya - Trending On Social Media After Controversy

Hardik Pandya has been dragged into a controversy over an unverified post on Twitter
New Delhi:
Cricketer Hardik Pandya is trending on social media today over a tweet on BR Ambedkar
, the architect of the Constitution, which apparently was never posted from his official verified Twitter account. A court in Rajasthan's Jodhpur has directed the police to file a case against the cricketer. While Hardik Pandya's Twitter handle is @hardikpandya7, the court order is based on a complaint that refers to the handle @sirHardik3777.