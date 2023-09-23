Updates: Intel On Khalistani Terrorist's Killing Shared 'Weeks Ago', Claims Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday repeated his claims on India's alleged involvement in Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing in Canada, saying it shared "credible allegations" with India "many weeks ago." Mr Trudeau's comment came amid India's firm rejection of the accusations, calling them "absurd" and "motivated". The Centre has maintained that Canada has not shared any information regarding Nijjar's killing with India.

"Canada has shared the credible allegations that I talked about on Monday with India. We did that many weeks ago. We are there to work constructively with India. We hope that they engage with us so that we can get to the bottom of this very serious matter," he said.

Here are the Updates on the India-Canada diplomatic row:

Sep 23, 2023 07:49 (IST) Who Was Hardeep Singh Nijjar? 5 Points On Khalistani Terrorist

A native of Bhar Singh Pura in Jalandhar, Hardeep Singh Nijjar moved to Canada in 1997

He worked as a plumber. He was married and had two sons.

Declared a terrorist by India in 2020, Nijjar's links to Khalistan militancy emerged after he migrated.

He was the "mastermind" of the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and a member of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) --- both banned separatist outfits.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar was killed on June 18 after being shot outside a Gurudwara in Canada's Surrey.

