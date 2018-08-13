Days After NDTV Sting, Top Court Orders Security For UP Lynching Survivor

Hapur lynching: Mob attack on June 18 caught on cellphone videos that were in wide circulation

Highlights NDTV expose showed men accused of lynching bragging about the killings In June, a meat trader was thrashed and killed; another man was attacked Hapur mob attack survivor Samiuddin denied allegations of cow slaughter

The Supreme Court has directed the Meerut police to give security cover to a man who survived a mob attack in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur over suspicion of killing a cow on June 18. The top court also told the police to give a report on the incident.

Following an NDTV investigation in which men accused of lynching bragged on hidden camera about the killings, the survivor in the attack, Samiuddin, had asked for an urgent hearing with the Supreme Court, which took up the matter today.

Rakesh Sisodia, the main accused, was arrested and then freed on bail days later. NDTV travelled to Bajedha Khurd village in Hapur to meet him.

Sisodia, in a written statement to court, had said that he had no role in the attack and wasn't even present at the spot. But on hidden camera, he bragged about the crime, saying he even accepted it before jail authorities.

Hapur lynching case: A man accused of lynching is caught on camera bragging about the killings

The mob attack on June 18 was caught on cellphone videos that were in wide circulation online. The video showed a 45-year-old meat trader, Qasim Qureishi, being thrashed. The crowd also beat up Samiuddin, pulled his beard and shouted abuses at him for allegedly killing a cow. Qasim died soon after.

Samiuddin denied allegations of cow slaughter. He said he was a farmer, with no history of cases of cow theft or slaughter. Qasim, a meat trader, dealt in goats and buffaloes, according to his family.