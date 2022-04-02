Happy Ugadi 2022: Here Are Wishes, Quotes, Messages And WhatsApp Status To Share With Friends And Family

Ugadi or Yugadi marks the beginning of the New Year in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. It's one of the most anticipated festivals in these states. Celebrated in the months of March or April, it also marks the start of the lunar month of Chaitra. On this day, according to legend, Lord Brahma created the universe. Ugadi is made up of two words: “Yuga” and “Adi”, where Yuga refers to age and Adi to the beginning of something.

On this day, here are a few wishes and messages that you can share with your near and dear ones:

-- This Ugadi, I wish you a life filled with peace, cheer, and laughter. Happy Ugadi.

-- May the New Year bring you joy and new opportunities. Wish you a very Happy Ugadi.

-- On the auspicious occasion of Ugadi, here's sending you blessings, prayers, and lots of sweets. Happy Ugadi.

-- Here's to a fresh start and an exciting year ahead. I wish you and your family a Happy Ugadi.

-- Let's welcome Ugadi with great hope and anticipation. Let us look forward to a year full of joy, satisfaction, peace, and prosperity. Happy Ugadi.

-- This Ugadi, let's hope for a peaceful, joyous, and healthy future. Here's wishing you a very Happy Ugadi.

-- On this auspicious occasion of Ugadi, may God shower you with his blessings. I wish you and your family a very Happy Ugadi.

-- I extend my heartiest blessings, wishes, and prayers to you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi.

-- I hope that the arrival of the New Year brings with it a new glimmer of hope. May the world be filled with peace and pleasure. Happy Ugadi.

-- I hope this New Year fills you with energy, enthusiasm, and gratitude. Warm greetings to you and your loved ones. Happy Ugadi.

-- This New Year, wish you and your family a pot full of luck and joy. Happy Ugadi.

-- Let's welcome the New Year with happiness and embark on a path of prosperity. Happy Ugadi.